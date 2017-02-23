Lauren Graham is heading back to broadcast television — this time, for a comedy.

The “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood” star will topline the Fox comedy pilot, “Linda From HR,” Variety has learned.

Graham will play the title role of Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

“Linda From HR” was picked up with a cast-contingent pilot order last month. With Graham signing on, that has been lifted and the pilot order has been made official.

Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producers with Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, and Dana Honor. 20th Century Fox Television is producing, along with Kat Co. and Kapital Entertainment.

Graham is recently coming off of the much buzzed-about “Gilmore Girls” revival on Netflix, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” Though there has been considerable speculation about more episodes on Netflix, insiders tell Variety that are no official discussions at this time. Should Netflix commission more episodes, Graham’s deal with Fox would likely allow for her to juggle both series (if the “Linda From HR” pilot goes to series), as many in-demand actors nowadays appear in numerous projects across different platforms.

Graham’s “Gilmore Girls” co-star Alexis Bledel recently found her next post “Gilmore Girls” gig, too, with Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Graham is repped by ICM, John Carrabino and attorney Adam Kaller.