Fox has given a cast-contingent pilot order to comedy “Lind From HR,” from writers and executive producers Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld.

Produced by studio 20th Century Fox Television with Kat Co. and Kapital Entertainment, “Linda From HR” is described as a single-camera comedy focusing on the title character. All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Barbanell and Grunfield executive produce alongside Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, and Dana Honor.

Fox earlier Tuesday ordered an untitled drama pilot based on the X-Men comic-book characters from executive producers Matt Nix and Bryan Singer.