Lin Pictures Hires Tristar’s Lindsey Liberatore as Head of TV

Lin Pictures has hired former Tristar Television executive Lindsey Liberatore as senior vice president of television, the company announced Friday.

In her new role, Liberatore will oversee all development and television operations for Lin Pictures. Prior to joining Lin Pictures, Liberatore was vice president of Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar label, which she joined in 2015 as an executive working in development and current programming. While at Tristar, Liberatore oversaw the Hulu series “Shut Eye” and worked on multiple projects for Amazon, including “Good Girls Revolt,” “The Last Tycoon,” and “The Interestings” pilot.

“I am excited that Lindsey is bringing her strong creative instincts and her love of working with great storytellers to Lin Pictures,” said Dan Lin, founder and chief executive of Lin Pictures. “She embodies the collaborative spirit of our company and is the perfect executive to lead our television business.”

Prior to her role as a studio executive, Liberatore worked at talent-based production companies, including Krysten Ritter’s Silent Machine Entertainment and Ryan Reynolds’ and Allan Loeb’s DarkFire TV. Her first job in television was at Film 44 where she produced the HBO docuseries “On Freddie Roach” about the celebrated boxing trainer and worked on the reboot of “Prime Suspect” at NBC. She began her career at The Mark Gordon Company where she was based for six years.

Also making the move to Lin Pictures is Courteney Tarantin who has been named manager of television. Tarantin worked at Sony Picture Television’s TriStar TV assisting in projects in development and production, and prior to that was an assistant at CAA in scripted and reality TV.

Lin Pictures, which produced the box office smash hit film “It,” currently produces “Lethal Weapon” for Fox, and is developing “Murder,” a remake of the BBC mini-series, which CBS last week ordered as a put pilot. Lin Pictures is producing “Murder” via its deal at Warner Bros. for both television and film.