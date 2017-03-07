Lily Neumeyer was named head of development for both MTV and VH1, an expansion of her duties at the latter network, where she supervised original programming development and other talent-driven projects.

She will continue to report to Nina L. Diaz, who heads unscripted for MTV and VH1.

Neumeyer joined VH1 in July from A&E, where she served as vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming at A&E, where she developed and executive produced “Duck Dynasty.” Neumeyer also developed and executive produced “Wahlburgers,” starring Mark and Donnie Wahlburg, and “Nightwatch.”

“Lily is among the sharpest development executives in the industry, with the track record to prove it,” said Diaz, in a prepared statement. “She continues to play a big role in driving VH1’s success and I know she’ll bring the same creativity, passion and results to MTV.”

Neumeyer began her career at MTV, where she developed “My Super Sweet 16″ and “Juvies.” Neumeyer also oversaw documentaries, live news shows and red carpet coverage for MTV News. She led the launch team for MTV Tres.

“I can’t wait to work with Nina and our incredible team to help build on MTV’s legacy of groundbreaking unscripted programming while continuing to bolster VH1’s slate of hits,” said Neumeyer in a statement.

Eli Lehrer, who had been leading development for MTV, is leaving the network.