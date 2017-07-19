Lighthearted Entertainment Expands Development Team

Lighthearted Entertainment, the production company that specializes in unscripted television and is behind shows such as MTV’s “Are You The One?” is boosting its development team.

The company has brought on two new executive hires and promoted another, Variety has learned.

“Lighthearted Entertainment is proud to both add to our team and promote from within as we address the needs of our constantly evolving industry. We look forward to working with our new team as the company continues to produce provocative unscripted content,” said Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler, presidents of Lighthearted Entertainment.

Unscripted exec Paul Taylor has come aboard Lighthearted Entertainment to serve as senior vice president of production, overseeing all financial and logistic aspects of the company’s production and development slate. Before joining Lighthearted, Taylor was vice president of production for 51 Minds Entertainment where he oversaw production of shows like “Below Deck,” “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” and “Redneck Island.” Taylor was also vice president of production at High Noon Entertainment before moving to 51 Minds, and worked on projects for networks including VH1, HGTV, History Channel, Food Network and TruTV.

Jillian Rosen has also joined Lighthearted as director of development. She previously worked at Esquire Network as manager of development, and at History where she worked on shows including “Pawn Stars,” “Counting Cars” and “Alone.”

Mark Neal has been promoted to vice president of development. During his time at Lighthearted, Neal has contributed to all five seasons of “Are You The One?” in his previous titles as development producer and, most recently, director of current programming.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience spending the last several years working with Rob, Jeff and the hardworking team here,” said Neal. “I look forward to continuing Lighthearted’s tradition of creating fresh and groundbreaking programming in my new role.”