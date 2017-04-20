Lifetime continues to expand their scripted slate, this time with a psychological thriller, “You,” hailing from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the network announced on Thursday.

Lifetime has given a straight-to-series 10-episode order to the drama, based Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling 2014 novel.

“You” is described as 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle, and person, in his way.

“‘You’ is the most twisted love story ever,” said Liz Gateley, Lifetime’s EVP and head of programming. “A romantic thriller centered around a relationship between two people that gets taken too far, the series explores the line between passion and obsession. In the amazingly talented hands of Greg and Sera, we know this project will be special.”

“You” hails from Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Horizon and A+E Studios. Along with Berlanti and Gamble, executive producers are Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Deadline was first to report on the series order.

For Berlanti, “You” is the latest show for the mega-producer who’s the mastermind behind the CW’s superhero programming. Berlanti produces “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl” and “Riverdale” at the CW, plus “Blindspot” at NBC. He also has a four pilots in contention for the 2017-2018 season, including another superhero show, “Black Lightning,” and “Searchers,” both at CW, along with procedural drama “Deception” and family comedy “Raised By Wolves,” both at ABC.

For Gamble, “You” is the second series she’s co-created, following Syfy’s “The Magicians.” She was an executive producer on the CW’s “Supernatural” and NBC’s “Aquarius.”