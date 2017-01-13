Lifetime is stepping up its 2017 slate: booking a pop music series starring Timbaland, ordering a game show from Jason Biggs, and developing a thriller from uber-producer Greg Berlanti.

The announcements were made at the network’s session Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

On the scripted side, Lifetime is developing the psychological thriller “You,” based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, to be written by executive producers Berlanti and Sera Gamble (“The Magicians”).

“You” revolves around an obsessive, brilliant twenty-something who uses the hyper connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are executive producers. “You” hails from Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Television.

“The Pop Game,” premiering Feb. 21, is a follow-up to “The Rap Game.” The series follows Timbaland as he works with five aspiring young vocal artists, all vying to be the next big thing. JoJo, Macy Gray, Nelly Furtado and Jordin Sparks will assist the kids and their manager parents. “The Pop Game” is executive produced by Kevin Dill, Mechelle Collins, and Danny Salles, who will also serve as showrunner. Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere will executive produce along with Jermaine Dupri and Timbaland.

Real-life couple Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen will host the relationship comedy gameshow “My Partner Knows Best,” in which married couples face off in a series of challenges based on relationship obstacles. Lifetime has ordered 10 episodes of the hourlong show from Propagate and Kanal D. Biggs, Mollen, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Irfan Sahin, and Kevin Healey are exec producers

The network also announced that original scripted series “Mary Kills People” will premiere on April 23. Caroline Dhavernas (“Hannibal”) stars as a doctor who helps people in need end their lives with dignity. “Mary Kills People” is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures in association with Corus Entertainment and is executive produced and written by showrunner Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby.

Lifetime has created a new documentary initiative called Open Road. A team of photographers and filmmakers will travel across all 50 states to produce a series of short-form films, building an archive of photography and interviews, to capture stories of women of all ages and backgrounds. The team will begin their travels in February.

(Pictured: Timbaland, Greg Berlanti, Jason Biggs)