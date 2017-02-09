Lifetime has found the brothers for the upcoming Menendez TV movie, which will tell the story about the siblings who famously killed their parents.

“Younger” star Nico Tortorella will play Lyle Menendez and “Glee” alum Myko Olivier will play Erik Menendez. “American Crime’s” Benito Martinez has been cast as their father, Jose Menendez, who was accused of sexually abusing his sons throughout the case.

The three actors join Courtney Love, who was previously announced to be playing the mother, Kitty Menendez.

Based on the true story, the movie’s focus will reveal the extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father’s hands, while their mother looked the other way.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato are directing and executive producing the film, based on a script is written by Abdi Nazemian. Charles Pugliese will also serve as executive producer.

The project is the latest in the Menendez craze — the most recent trend to hit big in the true crime genre. Lifetime’s film follows ABC’s two-hour special earlier this month. Coming up is “Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders,” a scripted anthology series at NBC from Dick Wolf, which kicks off its first season with eight episodes about the highly-publicized Menendez murders.

Tortorella currently stars on TV Land’s hit series, “Younger,” from Darren Star. His other credits include Fox’s “The Following,” alongside Kevin Bacon, and “Scream 4.” He is repped by Gersh; Olivier appeared in seven episodes of “Glee” and seven episodes of “Castle,” plus other gigs on Disney’s “K.C. Undercover” and MTV’s “Awkward.” He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Discover Management; Martinez stars on ABC’s John Ridley anthology series “American Crime” and is currently recurring on “How To Get Away With Murder,” opposite Viola Davis. He is repped by SBD Partners.

Production on Lifetime’s Menendez movie begins this month in Vancouver.