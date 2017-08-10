Lifetime Orders ‘American Princess’ Series From Jamie Denbo and Jenji Kohan

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Jamie Denbo Jenji Kohan Tara Herrmann
REX/Shutterstock

Lifetime has given a straight-to-series order to “American Princess,” a light drama from Jamie Denbo and Jenji Kohan revolving around a socialite who winds up joining a Renaissance Faire troupe.

The series hails from A+E Studios and IM Global Television and. Denbo (“Ronna & Beverly”) created the series and will exec producer with “Orange Is the New Black” showrunner Kohan and “OITNB” vet Tara Herrmann.

“Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor,” said Liz Gateley, Lifetime’s exec VP and head of programming. “From the get-go, ‘American Princess’ was a concept we loved as it’s incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one’s life in difficult times. In Jenji, Jamie and Tara’s hands, we know this will be hilarious and special.”

Lifetime has ordered 10 episodes. The series centers on an Upper East Side socialite who becomes a viral sensation for bailing out on her dream countryside wedding after learning that her fiancé has been cheating on her. She winds up getting stranded with a Renaissance Faire outfit with no phone and no means of getting home.

“ ‘American Princess’ is exactly the kind of smart, high-quality series that IM Global Television aspires to.  We’re excited to be in partnership with A+E Studios,” said IM Global TV Mark Stern.

“American Princess” is the fourth scripted series on Lifetime’s roster, joining “Unreal,” “Mary Kills People” and the upcoming thriller “You.”

(Pictured: Jamie Denbo, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad