Lifetime Orders ‘American Princess’ Series From Jamie Denbo and Jenji Kohan

Lifetime has given a straight-to-series order to “American Princess,” a light drama from Jamie Denbo and Jenji Kohan revolving around a socialite who winds up joining a Renaissance Faire troupe.

The series hails from A+E Studios and IM Global Television and. Denbo (“Ronna & Beverly”) created the series and will exec producer with “Orange Is the New Black” showrunner Kohan and “OITNB” vet Tara Herrmann.

“Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor,” said Liz Gateley, Lifetime’s exec VP and head of programming. “From the get-go, ‘American Princess’ was a concept we loved as it’s incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one’s life in difficult times. In Jenji, Jamie and Tara’s hands, we know this will be hilarious and special.”

Lifetime has ordered 10 episodes. The series centers on an Upper East Side socialite who becomes a viral sensation for bailing out on her dream countryside wedding after learning that her fiancé has been cheating on her. She winds up getting stranded with a Renaissance Faire outfit with no phone and no means of getting home.

“ ‘American Princess’ is exactly the kind of smart, high-quality series that IM Global Television aspires to. We’re excited to be in partnership with A+E Studios,” said IM Global TV Mark Stern.

“American Princess” is the fourth scripted series on Lifetime’s roster, joining “Unreal,” “Mary Kills People” and the upcoming thriller “You.”

(Pictured: Jamie Denbo, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann)