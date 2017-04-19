It’s official — Tyra Banks is returning for a sequel of her hit TV movie, “Life-Size.”

“Life-Size 2” has been greenlit by Freeform, sister network of the Disney Channel, which along with ABC, was home to the original 2000 flick.

News of “Life-Size 2” heading to Freeform comes after long-gestating speculation that a second movie with Banks was in the works, as first reported by Variety back in late 2015 when the “Life-Size” sequel was in development at Disney Channel. At that time, Banks told us, “There is no one else that can play Eve but me, thank you very much! I’m just joking with you, but yes, I am going to be Eve.

In “Life-Size 2,” Banks will reprise her iconic role as a doll that comes to life, but in the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll, Eve, has grown up. This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in the telepic that’s described by the network as a “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.” The movie will air on Freeform in December 2018, as part of the network’s popular “25 Days of Christmas” programming month.

No further casting has been announced for “Life-Size 2.” The original movie starred a young Lindsay Lohan. Back in 2015 when Banks was developed the sequel at Disney Channel, she suggested that Lohan would not return to another movie, saying, “We have not talked about casting at all so I have no idea who is going to be the young person that will be the owner of Eve. We haven’t gotten to that.”

Banks will also serve as executive producer on “Life-Size 2.” The project is the latest in the model-turned-media-mogul’s busy schedule from becoming the new host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” this summer, in addition to returning to host “America’s Next Top Model” on VH1.

“Life-Size 2” is one of many new TV movies coming to Freeform, as announced today at the network’s upfront presentation in New York City…

“Angry Angel”: The cabler has also given the greenlight to an original movie hailing from director and producer Will Gluck (“Easy A”) that is set to premiere this December. “Angry Angel,” described as “It’s a Wonderful Life” for the Snapchat generation, tells the story of a young woman who tries to get back to heaven after she seriously messes up. During this quest, she bumps into the love of her life and suddenly heaven doesn’t seem so great after all. The flick is produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television with Gluck exec producing with Richard Schwartz.

People Magazine Collaboration: Additionally, Freeform announced a multi-picture movie commitment in collaboration with People Magazine to develop original scripted movies based on stories from the magazine about celebrity, pop culture and entertainment news that will range from human-interest stories to celebrity biopics. Everywhere Studios is co-produce the films.

“Decorating Disney”: “25 Days of Christmas” will add a holiday special this year, “Decorating Disney,” which will reveal how holiday magic is created at the Disney Parks.