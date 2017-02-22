Fox has given an early renewal to buddy cop series “Lethal Weapon,” Variety has learned.

The TV adaptation of the Mel Gibson-Danny Glover film, starring Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans, has proved a more than solid performer for Fox, averaging a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 6.63 million; Fox says that viewing over all linear and digital platforms brings the total viewer average up to 11 million per episode. It was the network’s first new series to be given a full season order back in October.

“‘Lethal Weapon’ continues to fire on all cylinders,” said Fox Broadcasting entertainment president David Madden. “Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast. We want to thank our producing partners, Warner Bros., as well as Matt Miller, McG, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz, who have done a fantastic job in crafting a series for which a second-season order is well deserved.”

“Lethal Weapon” is a production of Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions. Matt Miller (“Forever,” “The 100”), Dan Lin (“The LEGO Movie,” “Sherlock Holmes”), Jennifer Gwartz (“Forever,” “Veronica Mars”) and McG (“The Mysteries of Laura,” “The O.C.,” “Charlie’s Angels”) serve as executive producers.