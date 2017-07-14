Lester Holt’s ‘NBC Nightly News’ Gets Studio Update – and a Glass Peacock

Most people who watch “NBC Nightly News” expect to see Lester Holt holding forth on his own. Starting tonight, he has a silent guest: a glass peacock sculpture that will be suspended from the studio ceiling above him.

The transparent avian is one facet of a new setting for the NBC newscast, which has been locked in a months-long ratings battle with ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

The updated Studio 3A, which is housed in NBCUniversal’s New York corporate headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Center, will feature 632 square feet of LED video tiles as well as set-ups for different anchor, correspondent and guest positions. The studio will be a shared, working space with MSNBC – in keeping with its past function. The open studio also provides a look into the active NBC News and MSNBC newsroom.

CBS’ “CBS Evening News” got a similar tweaking at the end of 2016. That program was moved to the same space as the network’s “CBS This Morning” A.M. show. The anchor at the time, Scott Pelley, began to stand up for more of the newscast, rather than sitting against a more traditional newsroom backdrop.