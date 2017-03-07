Leslie Moonves has given a big vote of confidence to the freshman shows on CBS’ lineup and the spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory” in the works.

The CBS chairman-CEO predicted that CBS will return five or six of the new series introduced this season during his Tuesday morning Q&A at the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom conference. He hailed the CBS programming team’s “extraordinary batting average.”

Out of the 17 pilots ordered for next season, Moonves predicted the Eye will pickup four new series — two comedies and two dramas — although he emphasized that could change depending on how the completed pilots come in.

Moonves didn’t cite specific titles other than to give a thumbs-up to the “Big Bang” spinoff he called “Little Sheldon.” The Warner Bros. TV comedy revolves around the childhood of the “Big Bang Theory” character Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons.

“Picture him as a 10-year-old boy growing up in Texas in a very right-wing family that is not used to having a 10-year-old genius living in their midst,” Moonves said, calling it a “terrific script” from “Big Bang” showrunner Steven Molaro. “That will be the show probably on right after ‘Big Bang.’ ”

Moonves said CBS was on the “two-yard line” for closing a deal for a two-season renewal of “Big Bang.” “I suspect you will hear news about that fairly shortly,” he said. Warner Bros. TV is in the process of negotiating deals with the final two core cast members, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.