The women of Hollywood issued another pink slip to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon on Friday.

During her introduction of Oscar-nominee Jessica Chastain, “Girls” creator Lena Dunham praised former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson for being the first woman to stand up to sexual harassment at the network.

“I’m in the very privileged position to be able to say whatever the f–k I want most of the time,” Dunham told the audience. “But when you work in a corporate infrastructure the challenge of coming out about sexual harassment is so massive. And to see a woman who surmounted that and bravely made space for other women to do the same is deeply inspired.”

She then joked: “We also should’ve known a few years ago about Bill O’Reilly when he confused a loofah with a falafel. So this isn’t fresh info.”

Chastain, honored for work with Planned Parenthood, also ripped O’Reilly but refused to say his name.

“Most recently women said ‘No’ to a certain Fox News anchor,” she began. “After years of sexual assault accusations and settlements were unearthed, women’s rights groups called for the advertisers to pull their support from the show and companies listened. And so did Fox. As a result, the 8 o’clock news hour will be known as simply ‘The Factor.’ This is our collective power in action.”

Watch Lena Dunham’s remarks:

.@LenaDunham jabs Bill O'Reilly in praise of former Fox News host @GretchenCarlson for standing up to sexual harassment (Watch) pic.twitter.com/p0hsDj8R0O — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2017

CBS “This Morning” host Gayle King, also among the honorees at Variety’s Power of Women New York luncheon, presented by Lifetime, recalled a recent O’Reilly appearance on the morning program while accepting her award.

“He was promoting his book about, uh, manners,” she said.

During the interview, O’Reilly was asked by “This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell about Megyn Kelly’s book and the topic of sexual harassment.

“He said, ‘Well, I don’t want to discuss anything that brings negative attention to my network,” King recalled. “Which seems very rich under the circumstance.”

Watch below:

Variety’s annual event, presented by Lifetime, also honored Blake Lively, Audra McDonald and Viacom exec Shari Redstone.