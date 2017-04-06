Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna transformed into Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sofia on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Ahead of the final two episodes of “Girls” airing over the next couple of weeks, Kimmel gave us a glimpse into what the girls’ future might look like in a few decades, re-imaging the girls as a more NSFW version of the beloved ladies that comprise “The Golden Girls.”

It appears not much as changed — we learn that Jessa (Jemima Kirke) is on “recreational morphine;” Hannah (Lena Dunham) still casually lounges around the house in the nude, and Marnie (Allison Williams) is touched by the fact that her friends are throwing her a “63rd birthday/divorce/knee surgery party.” But Jessa is quick to correct Marnie’s claim: “You’re 77 years old, you’ve been married eight times, and you’re having knee surgery in and around your face.”

Regardless of the validity of the occasion, Jessa still orders a stripper for the ladies’ entertainment, who later comes through the door as a boom-box-wielding Kimmel, dubbed “Officer Sausage.” Before he can finish telling the ladies that they are all “under arrest,” Sausage discovers his mother, Hannah, is a part of the crew.

“Well, I’m going to eat this whole cheesecake in hopes I fall into a diabetic coma so I can forget that my son just came over to show me his member,” Hannah says.

Next, Elijah enters the room, who apparently is immune to the physical tolls of aging, which he credits to “oil of Olay and boxed wine.”

“Hey slut dumpsters,” he addresses the women. “I’ve got Ensure and ecstasy — who wants to party until we crap ourselves?”

After Hannah falls to the ground and requests the service of life-alert, the ladies get on their feet and dance to Icona Pop’s “I Love It” as Officer Sausage proceeds with his stripping routine.

