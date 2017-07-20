Lena Dunham Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7

“American Horror Story” Season 7 is adding a new “Girl” to its cast.

Lena Dunham is joining the FX horror anthology, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” he wrote. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”

Additional details about Dunham’s role have not yet been revealed. The title of “AHS” Season 7, which Murphy previously revealed will be inspired by the 2016 presidential election, will be announced on Thursday.

Previously announced cast members include “AHS” veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as franchise newcomers Billie Lourd (who worked with Murphy on “Scream Queens”) and “Billy on the Street’s” Billy Eichner. Beyond that, however, Murphy and FX have unsurprisingly revealed little about the upcoming season, with Murphy most recently dropping a clue in the form of a nightmarish bee-filled photo on his Instagram.

Dunham wrapped her HBO series “Girls,” which she created and starred in for six seasons, earlier this year. “AHS” is no stranger to bringing in starry names — Jessica Lange starred in the anthology for its first four seasons, and Lady Gaga joined the cast for its fifth and sixth seasons.

Variety has reached out to FX for additional details.