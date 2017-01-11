Shared universes in TV and film have become more and more common over the years, specifically when it comes to the superhero genre.

When FX announced it was developing “Legion,” a story about troubled man David Haller (Dan Stevens) who struggles with mental illness for years before learning the voices and visions he hears and sees may be real, for the small screen it seemed the X-Men franchise would be expanding as well. Would it follow the lead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which connect to ABC’s “Agents of Shield” and Netflix’s “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Luke Cage”? Showrunner Noah Hawley apparently has other plans. He spoke with Entertainment Weekly about whether a crossover will in the cards.

“I’m firm believer the show has to stand on its own two feet,” Hawley said. “For a crossover to be possible we have to earn that right through the quality of our storytelling and hopefully our popularity. David’s origin story hasn’t changed, so we haven’t changed that connection to the X-Men universe.”

While that isn’t a hard no, it seems it will be quite a while before X-Men fans see their favorite mutants appear on the small screen.

“Legion” premieres Feb. 8 on FX and also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, and Aubrey Plaza.