FX has renewed Marvel Comics-inspired drama “Legion” for a second season.

The cable channel announced the renewal Wednesday ahead of the premiere of the series’ sixth episode. The season finale is slated to air March 29.

Created and executive produced by “Fargo” showrunner Noah Hawley, “Legion” is the first live-action television series based on Marvel’s “X-Men” comics. It tells the story of David Haller, a man who has been told his whole life that he is mentally ill, then discovers that what he thought were symptoms of his illness may actually be manifestations of a mutant superpower.

“The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement,” said FX original programming co-president Eric Schrier. “More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It’s a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion.”

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb added, “We are thrilled there will be a new season of Legion. Noah’s spectacular take on David Haller and all the other characters he brought to life makes us ache for more. We’re particularly proud of our partners at FX and the success we share on our first TV series together.”

Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Loeb, Jim Chory, and John Cameron serve as executive producers with Hawley. “Legion” stars “Downton Abbey” veteran Dan Stevens with Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Bill Irwin, Katie Aselton, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, and Mackenzie Grey. It is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television.

Under a longstanding licensing agreement, 21st Century Fox holds screen rights to adapt Marvel’s X-Men characters. The two companies are currently collaborating on executive producer Matt Nix’s untitled pilot for Fox Broadcasting, with Singer set to direct and 20th Century Fox Television producing with Marvel.

“Legion” has garnered largely positive critical reception for its often surreal approach to telling the story of a relatively obscure comics character. Speaking to Variety for a January cover story, Hawley said, “If you have a character whose experience of reality is unusual, that’s the show. You shouldn’t look at him from the subjective, normal point of view. But that brings you to a place that’s surreal, which is not something that television does. It might take dramatic risks and tell you antihero stories, but it’s very rare that it does something surreal.”

