FX’s foray into the superhero world is off to a decent start. In Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings, the premiere on Feb. 8 drew 1.8 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic and 3.27 million total viewers.

If you tack on the two encores that also aired that night — FX sells ads on a cume, so it’s not quite as dodgy a practice in this case — that brings the haul to 2.39 million in the demo and 4.37 million viewers on the whole. These numbers don’t include streaming or viewing done on VOD. That’s a healthy boost over the live ratings, which were around 896,000 viewers in the demo (a 0.7 rating) and 1.68 million total viewers. That was better than the premiere of Tom Hardy’s period drama “Taboo” in the demo (0.6), if not total viewers (2.16 million). Most FX series — and scripted shows on other networks — see big lifts with delayed viewing.

“Legion” follows young schizophrenic David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who discovers his lifelong mental illness may simply be a manifestation of his prodigious powers — and that there are, in fact, men and monsters after him. Noah Hawley (“Fargo”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the co-production between Marvel TV and FX Productions. Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory, and John Cameron also serve as exec producers. In addition to Stevens, the series also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, and Aubrey Plaza.