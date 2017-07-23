‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Drops Season 3 Trailer, Explains Those Dinosaurs

After rolling a new Season 3 trailer out at the top of the Warner Bros. panel, “Legends of Tomorrow” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Phil Klemmer took the Comic-Con stage with cast members Tala Ashe, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Victor Garber, and Franz Drameh.

Here’s what we learned: Guggenheim explained, “We won’t fix time immediately but we’ll see how dinosaurs in Los Angeles happened.” Klemmer added, “Last season, Legends were the only game in town. Now, Rip Hunter has constituted a new version of what Time Hunters are. Now, Legends are up against the best and brightest.”

About villains fans can expect in the new season, Klemmer teased, “We want to lean into that collection of villains from various DC shows, perhaps some non-human villains.” Guggenheim added, “We’re bringing Colassa from the CW Seed series onto the show and the inevitable confrontation between Maisie and her granddaughter.”

Also, look for new cast addition Neil McDonough as Damian Dark, who Klemmer says will be a little less silly and a little more formidable. Captain Cold will also return and the producers said “we are very excited to bring Wentworth [Miller] back to the show in a different iteration of Mr. Snart.”

More things to look for in Season 3 include backstories and new additions to the team. Routh talked about Ray/Atom, “Nice guys finish last, which I don’t believe by the way. Last doesn’t have to be last unless you view it as last. Ray tries to find the positive out of everything.” Klemmer said we’ll learn more about Ray’s childhood this coming season and we’ll even meet his mom.

Lotz is enjoying Sarah’s new leadership role, “It feels good. I like telling people what to do.” Purcell added, “It’s been great having a lady in charge of four cavemen.”

Ashe joins the show as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, and described her thusly, “She’s from 2030. She’s a powerful woman who speaks her mind. She’s a hacker. She sees the fallout from 2017. She’ll butt heads with people on the team, especially Ray’s positivity. She thinks rather than just fixing history, you should improve history. They don’t see eye to eye on that.” Klemmer explained that bringing Zari in “changes the dynamics. We look at our group as a family and you have to destabilize that. We knew there was more we could do as a team. We end each season with them feeling great about themselves. Zari challenges them and makes them look at themselves.”

Klemmer also teased episode 306, which will feature a “Freaky Friday” story with Firestorm and Martin. He told Drameh and Garber, “Get ready to impersonate each other.” Another tease: Klemmer said we’ll be meeting Ray’s twin brother Sidney, so Routh will be playing two parts.

A fan asked if more LGBT characters will join the show and Klemmer said, “It’s time for Sarah to settle down but it’s hard to do when you’re traveling through time. There’s someone in every port.” Guggenheim was emphatic, “We’re going to reestablish Sarah’s bisexuality. It’s important to us to do that this year.” Lotz added, “The thing with Sarah, she’s not trying to label herself. For her, it’s about being fluid and true to herself.”

The “Legends of Tomorrow” trailer can be viewed above.