Since the Season 2 premiere of “Legends of Tomorrow,” the team has had one over-arching concern — locating their captain Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill). After hopping through multiple eras in time, and teaming with Green Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl to fight off an alien invasion, December’s midseason finale finally revealed that Hunter has been working on a film set in 1967 Hollywood.

Variety spoke with executive producer Phil Klemmer about the midseason premiere — including what Rip’s been up to, how George Lucas factors into the episode, and more…

Rip is back…sort of. What has he been up to while the rest of the Legends have been looking for him?

You’ll find that what you see is what you’ll get. He’s not pretending, he’s not incognito. Rip is suffering from a version of what you’d call amnesia. When we find him he’s one of these “Raging Bull” and “Easy Rider”-era filmmakers, and he has no recollection of either the Legends or the Spear of Destiny. He doesn’t understand why the Legion of Doom is out to get him, and he doesn’t remember the team. When they come to pick him up in the Waverider, Rip thinks he’s having a bad acid flashback.

Personality-wise is he completely different?

He is. He believes his name is Phil Gasmer and he’s going to a school that is very much like USC — though for legal reasons we can’t call it that. He has some very famous classmates. The whole episode is about helping Rip recollect his former personality, and who he used to be. The episode is a love song for children of the ’80s — it’s what would happen if you screwed with people who were going on to make some of the biggest movies of the ’80s.

We know George Lucas (Matt Angel) is in the episode. How does he effect the team?

For me, personally, I studied archaeology and classics because of “Indiana Jones.” It’s the same with the Legends. Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) would be inspired to build a photon blaster because of “Star Wars.” These things of our youth are just movies and TV shows, but they really do effect the choices in our life and who we become. The episode took on a “Flowers for Algernon” shape where, by messing Lucas and other filmmakers, we get to glimpse what life would have been like for our characters had they never had those movies available to them when they were kids.

In the midseason finale Rory (Dominic Purcell) was seeing visions of Snart (Wentworth Miller). Is he still affected by seeing his former partner, or has he moved passed it?

No, he did not get over that, and he’s not going to get over it for a while. The question is what are the visions — is it a ghost, a time fragment, is it Rory’s conscious? It’s not a surprise to anybody that Snart is eventually going to be allied with the Legion of Doom, but the real question for the back half of the season is how Snart’s return will affect Rory who has made so much progress — specifically with his relationship to Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). We can get close to rehabilitating him, but nobody wants to see Mick Rory as a good guy so of course that’s when Snart has to come back in.

How does the Rory/Amaya relationship evolve in the back half of the season?

It’s complicated in the back half. It’s not a romantic relationship, at least not Amaya toward Rory, but she will have romantic feelings for someone else. It’s not that Rory gets jealous, but he’s a person who hasn’t been loved a whole lot in his life — Snart’s the only person he’s ever called a friend — and when he opens himself up to Amaya he opens himself up to being hurt again. When Mick Rory gets hurt he doesn’t go and cry about it in his room; he lights s–t on fire.

Are there any time periods the Legends will be visiting that you can tease for the back half of the season?

If you remember the first episode when the team was time-scattered to various crazy places — Ray in the Jurassic period, Sara (Caity Lotz) at the Salem Witch Trials, Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax (Franz Drameh) in the medieval times — I can guarantee we’ll be going back to at least two of those three. We’ll also deal with American history and the Revolutionary War, and the episode following the midseason premiere will be told from the perspective of the Legion of Doom.

“Legends of Tomorrow’s” midseason premiere airs on it’s new day, Tuesday at 9 p.m.