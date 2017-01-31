After taking down immortal madman Vandal Savage in Season 1 of “Legends of Tomorrow,” it would be reasonable to think whatever, or whoever, stepped up to oppose the Legends would be a walk in the park. Apparently not.

Season 2 has seen villains from Arrowverse seasons past, Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), a.k.a. the Reverse-Flash, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), coming together in search of the Spear of Destiny, a weapon that can re-write reality permanently. Recently the group, dubbed the Legion of Doom, kidnapped Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) — the former leader of the Legends — in hopes of learning where the pieces to the Spear are hidden.

Variety spoke with Letscher about tonight’s Legion of Doom-centric episode, the Reverse-Flash’s plans for the Spear, and more…

The Legion finally have their hands on Rip. What does Thawne have planned for him?

Well, none of the plans are good. Rip has access to information that they’re curious about while also having value to his former Legends teammates, which the Legion plans on leveraging to their advantage. He functions for them on a couple different levels.

How frustrated does Thawne get when he learns Rip has legitimately forgotten his past life as a Time Master?

It’s safe to say that there are a number of things frustrating Thawne, and a lot of that comes to a head in this episode. He’s beginning to view a general incompetence in his teammates. It’s frustrating for him, but he’s not a guy who panics.

We’ve seen the members of the Legion out on their missions, but I’m curious what their dynamic is like when they return to wherever it is that they hang their hats.

It’s a bit like you’d expect. You’ve got three super-villains trying to partner toward this one goal, and when you have three egos like that coming together — who each have their own reasons for needing the Spear of Destiny — it leads to clashes, and undermining, and a general sense of disarray. What this episode does is to try to ameliorate that so they’re working toward a common goal.

Since the beginning Thawne has really been pulling the strings on this whole villain team-up. Are the others finally realizing they’re being used and it’s not so much an ‘all for one, and one for all’ situation?

We’re going to see all that this week. It’s not just that Thawne is using them for his own benefit, it’s that they don’t know everything they need to know about Thawne when it comes to why he needs the Spear of Destiny. They understand their relationship to it, but his behavior is something of a mystery to them, and they reach a point where that isn’t acceptable anymore.

We know Wentworth Miller will be joining the team at some point as Leonard Snart. Why does Thawne want him on the team?

Snart is a full-fledged and willing member of the Legion of Doom, and Thawne wouldn’t have him in there if he wasn’t. With all of Snart’s personal ties to the Legends there’s a feeling that Thawne can use those relationships as leverage. All the Legends have a different relationship to him which may affect their decision-making or approach to the Legion of Doom.

Is there a member of the Legion that Thawne trusts the most? Is that even possible?

It’s not possible. Trust and Thawne are sort of antithetical. There’s nobody he trusts more than himself. That’s always a hindrance to whoever he’s working with, but it’s also a strength for him personally.