The crew of the Waverider is finally breaking its one rule.

After the Legion of Doom acquired the Spear of Destiny and rewrote history last week, the Legends were able to regroup and make a play to fix everything, which led to the Spear being destroyed and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) being killed by Snart (Wentworth Miller). Essentially defeated, the team decides their only option is to travel back to France 1916 — where they lost the Spear to the Legion — and work with a past version of themselves to stop the villainous group from getting the Spear in the first place.

Variety spoke with executive producer Marc Guggenheim about the team breaking its one rule, how the team will have changed by the end of the episode, Katie Cassidy’s appearance in the episode, and more…

The Legends are finally breaking their one rule and travelling back to a time-period they’ve already been to. Does the plan go off in typical Legends fashion?

Yeah, it’s the Legends so you can imagine it’s not going to go great. What it means is we’re going to have two different teams of Legends in the finale — we’ll have the Legends from the time-period we’re going back to, and then we’ve got the Legends travelling from 2017 — so there are double the Legends for your price of admission.

They haven’t mentioned their plan to Rip (Arthur Darvill), who set this rule in place. How does he take this plan?

He’s definitely not for it, but he admits that they don’t really have a better solution. He’s kind of playing the game under protest.

Mick (Dominic Purcell) screwed up — by his own admission — in a major way when he sided with the Legion of Doom. He tried to set things right which ended with Amaya getting killed by Snart. Does he still think he can fix things, or is he pretty defeated at this point?

He still thinks he can fix it. We’ll see in the episode that he really does make the ultimate turn away from Snart, and pays the ultimate price.

So it’s safe to say that after Mick watches Snart kill Amaya that their relationship is pretty much beyond repair.

It pretty much is. Rory is going to pretty definitively choose between Snart on the one side and the team on the other.

How is Nate (Nick Zano) handling Amaya’s death?

Nate’s reaction is certainly the most profound, and it actually has consequences for the mission.

Katie Cassidy is returning for the finale as Laurel. How was it having her share scenes with Sara (Caity Lotz) again?

It’s always a delight to have Katie Cassidy come back and reprise her role as Laurel. It’s just one scene but it’s an incredibly pivotal scene, and I think it’s very moving.

I was excited to see Katie was returning as a series regular to “Arrow,” but I honestly had my fingers crossed that Black Siren would become a member of the Legends.

That was something we had talked about. For us, the whole conversation about bringing Katie back as a series regular on “Arrow” began with her performance in the midseason premiere. We briefly spoke about bringing her on “Legends,” but I think from a story perspective we would get far more mileage out of her interacting with the cast of “Arrow.”

One of the strengths of “Legends” is it has the chance to have a rotating crew. Will the makeup of the team look different by the end of the finale?

You know what? I’ll say yes. The makeup of the team will be different.

“Legend of Tomorrow’s” Season 2 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW.