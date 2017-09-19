Lee Daniels Developing Pair of Drama Projects at Fox with Julian Breece, Peter Mattei

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
©2015 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Joseph
Fox

Lee Daniels will executive produce two drama projects currently in development at FoxVariety has learned.

The first project, titled “Victory,” is a one-hour drama set in the world of competitive gospel choirs. It tells the story of a prodigal son and a group of forgotten young people who must rise above their personal hardships to save a church and heal a broken community through the power of song. The project has received a put pilot commitment at the network. Julian Breece will write and executive produce, with Daniels also executive producing along with Pam Williams and Kevin Donahue. This marks Breece’s second collaboration with Daniels and Fox, having recently sold the drama project “Mason Dixon.” Breece most recently served as a co-producer on Beau Willimon’s new Hulu series “The First.”

Fox has ordered a script with a penalty attached for the the second project, “East of Hope.” The one-hour drama is described as a multi-racial soap set in an all-American working class town. It centers around two families divided by a past event, and reconnected by blood. Both tie their hopes and dreams to the high school basketball team, which they see as their ticket to a better life. Peter Mattei will write and executive produce, with Daniels, Williams, and Marc Velez also executive producing. Most recently, Mattei created the WGN America drama series “Outsiders.”

Daniels will executive produce both projects under his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Daniels is repped by CAA and attorneys Jeanne Newman and Stewart Brookman. Mattei is repped by UTA. Breece is repped by CAA, Kevin Donahue Management, and Lichter Grossman.

Daniels is currently under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind his hit Fox musical drama “Empire.” Season 4 of that series will debut on Sept. 27. The show has been a ratings juggernaut for Fox, with Season 3 averaging a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers per episode in the Live+Same Day Ratings. Daniels also co-created the Fox musical drama “Star,” which is going into its second season, which also premieres on Sept. 27. “Star” will move to Wednesday nights this fall, airing immediately after “Empire.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad