LeBron James, Morgan Spurlock Teaming on ‘I Promise School’ Documentary

Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment are partnering on a documentary series that chronicles James’ launch of a public school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The series, which will begin shooting soon in Akron, will explore the challenges, triumphs and impact of the LeBron James Family Foundation’s efforts to open the “I Promise School,” as well as the first-year trials of working within a local public school system aimed at children who are fighting uphill battles every day. The series will also highlight the educators, mentors, and community partners committed to establishing a new approach to education from an early stage.

“Being able to create this school to specifically meet the needs of these kids and their families means everything to me,” James said. “There are so many kids and families struggling, and we want this school to be a safe, positive place that helps them stay on the right track to earning their educations. Having Spring Hill Entertainment and an amazing filmmaker like Morgan Spurlock here to document this process is huge.”

James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2003 and 2010, then joined the Miami Heat for four seasons before returning to the Cavaliers in 2015. He plans to open “I Promise” next year with third and fourth grade classes, adding first and second grades the following year.

“This is exactly the type of powerful, engaging, and uplifting story SpringHill Entertainment was created to tell,” said Maverick Carter, SpringHill Entertainment’s CEO. “To have such an acclaimed filmmaker like Morgan Spurlock as passionate about this project as we are really highlights the power of the life-changing work that’s happening in Akron. We hope this story will touch people in a way that inspires action in their own communities as well.”

The companies noted that the foundation’s education initiatives have supported more than 1,200 students via mentorship, career exploration experiences, and the opportunity to earn full, four-year college scholarships.

“What LeBron has accomplished on the court pales in comparison to the lasting effects he is having on the young people of Akron,” said Spurlock. “I am honored to be able to share this journey with him, as well as with parents, fans and teachers around the world.”

SpringHill’s slate includes NBC’s game show “The Wall,” an upcoming HBO documentary on Muhammad Ali, a scripted drama series on Madame C.J. Walker with Octavia Spencer, a multi-part NBA documentary film for Showtime and the upcoming docuseries “Best Shot” for YouTube Red.

Spurlock founded Warrior Poets following his Oscar-nominated 2004 documentary “Super Size Me.” Warrior Poets’ feature credits include “The Eagle Huntress,” “One Direction: This Is Us,” “POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold,” “Comic-Con: Episode IV – A Fan’s Hope,” “Mansome,” “Where in the World is Osama bin Laden?” and “Freakonomics.”