TV News Roundup: LeBron James to Executive Produce NBA Documentary for Showtime

In today’s roundup, Showtime announces an NBA documentary with executive producer LeBron James, and FX sets premiere dates for “You’re the Worst” and “Better Things.”

DEVELOPMENT

Showtime announced a multi-part NBA documentary film with executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and filmmaker Gotham Chopra. The untitled three-part series examines the modern history and evolution of the National Basketball Association and the league’s impact on popular culture, and it is slated to premiere on Showtime in 2018.

PREMIERE DATES

Game Show Network announced the premiere of “Snap Decision,” a half-hour game show series hosted by actor and comedian David Alan Grier. “Snap Decision” will debut with four back-to-back episodes on Monday, Aug. 7 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on GSN, and then will move to its regular Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT the following night, Aug. 8. The comedy game show asks, “What can you tell about a person just by looking at them?” with contestants going head-to-head for a $10,000 grand prize. The show is in production for broadcast syndication in a joint venture with Tornante-Sinclair LLC.

FX Network set premiere dates for Season 4 of “You’re the Worst,” which returns to FXX on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and Season 2 of “Better Things,” which airs on FX Thursday, Sept. 14. From writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, “You’re the Worst” puts a dark twist on romantic comedies through the eyes of two people (Chris Geere and Aya Cash) who haven’t been successful with love or happiness. “Better Things” stars Pamela Adlon as a single, working actor raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. Adlon directed all 10 episodes of the second season, and serves as writer and executive producer alongside Louis C.K.

CNN Films’ exploration of Cuban and American relations in the film “Elián” will air Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. on CNN and CNN en Español, with encore presentations on Aug. 25-27. Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and direct Tim Golden, director Ross McDonnell, and producer Trevor Birney covers the international custody battle between U.S. and Cuba as America renews restrictions to its Cuba policy, and a pivotal moment in that relationship following the 1999 sea rescue of 5-year-old Elián González. The two-hour film is narrated by actor Raúl Esparza, and offers exclusive interviews with González, who is now 23.

CASTING

The cast for “Yellowstone” grows as Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser join Kevin Costner in Paramount Network’s first original scripted drama. “Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S., under attach by those it borders. Bentley will portray a son of John Dutton (Costner), Reilly will play John’s daughter, and Hauser will be Rip Wheeler, a wrangler from Yellowstone Ranch. Production begins in August and the series is set to premiere in summer 2018. The serise was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”) and executive produced by The Weinstein Company with John and Art Linson.

Sundance TV and BBC One announced casting for “The Split.” The six-part drama begins production in the UK with Nicola Walker leading the ensemble cast of Meera Syal, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, and Deborah Findlay. “The Split” is an exploration of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce in a family of female lawyers in London’s divorce circuit. The series will be written by Abi Morgan, produced by Jane Featherstone and directed by Jessica Hobbs.

Jodie Comer has been cast in the lead role opposite Sandra Oh in the dark thriller “Killing Eve.” The BBC America scripted series is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and centers around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down. The eight-episode drama will debut in 2018. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris will also executive produce.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

E! has promoted Julie St. Aubin to vice president of Programming & Development and Alyssa Gerbasi to director of Programming & Development, while Jonathan Unger joined as director of Programming & Development. St. Aubin will head development for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Total Divas,” “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian,” and the upcoming “Life of Kylie.” Gerbasi will continue her work on “Life from The Red Carpet,” “Second Wives Club,” and “Famously Single.” Unger previously served as director of Programming & Development at Dick Clark Productions and worked on the Billboard Music Awards and “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” St. Aubin, Unger, and Gerbasi all report to Damla Dogan, senior vice president of Development & Programming.

FX Networks promoted three executives on its development and current series team. Colette Wilson was named senior vice president of Current Series, Barbara Crawford as vice president of Current Series, and Kevin Wandell as vice president of Development. Wilson joined FX in 2004 and was subsequently promoted to manager and then vice president of Current Series, where she worked on “American Horror Story,” “The Americans,” and “Tyrant.” Crawford joined FX in 2004 and worked as manager and then direct of Current Series, where she worked on “Baskets,” “You’re the Worst,” and “Snowfall.” Wandell joined FX as manager of Development in 2011, and helped to develop “The Americans” and “The Strain.” He is currently working on “Singularity” and Ryan Murphy’s new pilot “Pose.”