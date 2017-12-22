What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2018

Out with the old, in with the new. As 2017 comes to an end and fades away, so too must some of the titles on Netflix in order to make room for new offerings.

Among the films and TV shows bowing out are “Forrest Gump,” the “Saw” series, “Mean Girls,” “White Chicks,” and seasons seven to 10 of “Futurama.”

Here’s the list of what’s leaving Netflix come January:

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

VHS

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Futurama: Seasons 7-10