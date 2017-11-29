What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2017

Another month has come and gone, and for Netflix, that means that some content has to leave in order to make room for new things to watch.

Among the shows and movies set to be removed from the streaming service this month are the first 11 seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia,” the “Scary Movie” series, “Young Frankenstein,” and the “Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself” comedy special.”

Here are the rest of the movies and series that are leaving Netflix at the end of December.

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Holes

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

Dollhouse: Season 2

The Queen of Versailles

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Amores Perros

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl