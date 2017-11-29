What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2017

Gene Wilder Young Frankenstein
Another month has come and gone, and for Netflix, that means that some content has to leave in order to make room for new things to watch.

Among the shows and movies set to be removed from the streaming service this month are the first 11 seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia,” the “Scary Movie” series, “Young Frankenstein,” and the “Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself” comedy special.”

Here are the rest of the movies and series that are leaving Netflix at the end of December.

All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Holes
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dollhouse: Season 2
The Queen of Versailles
America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Amores Perros
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

