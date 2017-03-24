Leah Remini will partner up once again with her former TV husband, Kevin James, in a guest role on the Season 1 finale of James’ new CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” the network announced Friday. James and Remini starred together for nine seasons on the hit series “The King of Queens,” which also aired on CBS.

“Kevin Can Wait” stars James as a New York cop who retires after 20 years on the force, only to discover retirement is not as easy as he thought it would be. In the two-part finale airing May 1 and May 8, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

The series, which was recently renewed for a second season, stars James, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan and Steve Mosko are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Most recently, Remini was cast in a lead role in the NBC comedy pilot “What About Barb?” which is a female-led adaptation of the Bill Murray-Richard Dreyfuss comedy “What About Bob?” She has also been in the news frequently the past few years for her very public departure from the Church of Scientology. She has become an outspoken critic of the Church, publishing her memoir “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology” in 2015. In 2016, her docu-series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” debuted on A&E. That series was recently picked up for a second season.

