MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Apologizes for Leaked Tirade

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell has issued an apology after a clip leaked of him verbally berating his staff while taping his nightly news show.

“A better anchorman and a better person would’ve had a better reaction to technical difficulties,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a series of clips obtained by Mediate show O’Donnell repeatedly cursing at his staffers for problems with his earpiece. The clips seems to be from the August 29 episode of “The Last Word,” which O’Donnell anchors for MSNBC.

In the clips, O’Donnell becomes visibly angry after complaining multiple times that he is hearing someone in the control room speaking about matters unrelated to that night’s show in his earpiece. At one point he slams his fists on his desk and is heard muttering “God dammit.”

He becomes more and more upset until finally standing up and screaming, “Stop the hammering up there! Who’s got a hammer? Where is it? Where the hammer? Go up on the other floor…I’ll go down to the goddamned floor myself and stop it! Keep the goddamned commercial break going! Call f—ing [MSNBC president] Phil Griffin! I don’t care who the f—k you have to call!”

Later, O’Donnell throws a pen violently to the floor, saying, “Jesus Christ, crazy f—ing sound coming in my ear, this f—ing stupid hammering…It just f—ing sucks. It f—ing sucks to be out here with this out of control s–t.”

