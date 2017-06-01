Lawrence O’Donnell Says He’s Staying at MSNBC

MSNBC primetime host Lawrence O’Donnell indicated on his program Thursday evening that he had signed a new contact to stay at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet, bringing to an end a period of conjecture over whether or not he and the network would part ways.

“Yes I will be saying hi to Rachel Maddow at 10pm for the foreseeable future,” O’Donnell tweeted during the 11 p.m. hour Wednesday night. During the last segment of his program Wednesday evening, O’Donnell asked an intern, “You know where I’ll be next week?” The answer: “I will be sitting right here, talking about the James Comey hearing and everything else that happens next week, and everything that happens for the next couple of years.”

MSNBC hasreason to keep O’Donnell at the desk for his 10 p.m. program,“The Last Word.” For the month of May, his program tied his time-slot rival,“Hannity” on Fox News Channel, for the lead among the viewers most desired by advertisers in news programming, people between 25 and 54. Citing Nielsen data, MSNBC said “The Last Word” captured an average of 2.2 million viewers and 523,000 viewers between 25 and 54.

A former legislative aide to New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, O’Donnell has held forth in the program since 2010, and got his start on the network as a contributor on “Morning Joe” and as a fill-in host for Keith Olbermann.