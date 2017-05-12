‘Law & Order: SVU’ Renewed for Season 19 at NBC

“Law & Order: SVU” has been renewed for Season 19 at NBC, Variety has learned.

The last remaining installment of Dick Wolf’s storied franchise follows life inside the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, an elite squad that investigates sexually-based offenses, which are considered especially heinous. The series has undergone numerous casting changes over its long run, but series mainstays include Mariska Hargitay and Ice T, the former having been with the show from the very beginning. Newer cast members include Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Raúl Esparza.

The series remains a ratings powerhouse for NBC, ranking among its top scripted programs just under “This Is Us,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD.” Season 18 averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers per episode.

It has been nominated for 25 Emmys throughout its run, winning six, including Hargitay’s win in 2006 for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The series is a Wolf Films production in association with Universal Television. Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Julie Martin, Jonathan Starch, Arthur Forney, Peter Jankowski, and Hargitay are also executive producers.

“SVU” joins previously renewed NBC shows “This Is Us,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Superstore,” “The Good Place,” “Taken,” “Shades of Blue,” and “Blindspot.” The network has canceled “Timeless,” “Emerald City,” and “Powerless.” On the pilot side, the network has ordered “A.P. Bio” from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, “Rise” from Jason Katims, virtual reality thriller “Reverie,” and military drama “The Brave” (formerly “For God and Country”) to series.