‘Law and Order: SVU’ Taps ‘Chicago Justice’ EP Michael Chernuchin as New Showrunner

Michael Chernuchin has been selected as the new showrunner for Season 19 of NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU,” Variety has learned.

Most recently, Chernuchin was the showrunner and executive producer on fellow Dick Wolf series “Chicago Justice,” which was canceled after one season. He has a long history with Wolf, having previously served as an executive producer and writer on “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” in addition to serving as a writer on “Law & Order: UK” and “Law & Order: LA.”

Chernuchin takes over showrunning duties from Rick Eid, who left “SVU” to take over as showrunner on “Chicago PD.” Eid joined “SVU” as a writer and producer at the beginning of Season 18. He had previously worked on “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.” Back in March, “P.D.” showrunner and co-creator Matt Olmstead stepped down for an overall deal with ABC Studios.

“SVU” is currently the sole-remaining installment of Wolf’s storied “Law & Order” franchise. The series is a Wolf Films production in association with Universal Television. Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Julie Martin, Jonathan Starch, Arthur Forney, Peter Jankowski, and series star Mariska Hargitay are also executive producers.

NBC is set to debut “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” this fall. It will focus on the true story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison. Edie Falco stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, which was exclusively reported by Variety. Abramson represented the brothers through their two trials, claiming they had suffered a lifetime of sexual abuse from their father, Jose Menendez.