Laverne Cox has already found her next broadcast TV gig. Cox will be the co-lead on ABC’s “The Trustee,” a female buddy cop pilot from Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s company Brownstone Productions.

She’ll play Amanda Jones, a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Co-lead Meaghan Rath plays her counterpart, Eliza Radley, a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from Amanda.

Cox and Rath are joined by Michael Cudlitz of “The Walking Dead,” who will play Captain Timothy Waits, a wry and sardonic police captain who has learned to appreciate Eliza’s unorthodox policing methods. Jay Scherick and David Ronn penned the “Trustee” pilot and will serve as executive producers, along with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.

Cox is fresh off CBS legal drama “Doubt,” which was pulled from the schedule after just two episodes. On “Doubt,” Cox was competitive attorney Cameron Wirth, making her the first trans actress to be a series regular on a broadcast show. Previously, she earned an Emmy nod for her work as Sophia on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”

Cox is repped by ICM Partners, PH Entertainment Group​ and Peikoff/Mahan Law.