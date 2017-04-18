Lauryn Hill, Common and En Vogue will perform opening night at the third annual SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado, this summer.

In addition to the three musical headliners, CNN will also host the world premiere of “Isn’t It Ironic? The Music of the Nineties,” an installment of CNN’s upcoming series “The Nineties,” which highlights defining moments and influential people of the decade, at the festival’s opening night.

The festival begins June 27 and runs through July 2, kicking off at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“We are proud to partner with CNN Originals for a special evening that celebrates the power of storytelling across all genres — music, art, and television,” says SeriesFest CEO, Randi Kleiner. “Our lineup was carefully curated to showcase iconic ‘90s artists who shaped music history and whose songs tell the stories of the decade.”

SeriesFest: Season 3 celebrates episodic storytelling by showcasing the most exciting episodic television series from around the world. SeriesFest also provides a global marketplace for developers and industry professionals to come together.

SeriesFest will also continue its Independent Pilot Competition this year, featuring the latest exciting content created by emerging writers, topical panels, and Storytellers Initiative writing competition.

Common and Hill follow last year’s SeriesFest opening night performer, Sia.