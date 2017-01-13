Laura Ling has been tapped to host a new unscripted series on Z Living, “PopSugar Presents: Conquered,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The new half-hour series chronicles unique and uplifting stories about various people from the everyday to the influential who have broken boundaries and conquered obstacles in order to achieve their goals. The show will explore themes such as physical achievement, career, personal relationships and health.

“Laura is the perfect complement to ‘Conquered,’ and her positivity and personal experiences epitomize how people from all walks of life can turn adversity on its head. Z Living is thrilled to offer viewers such inspirational stories that deliver a bold perspective on health entertainment,” said Tim Krubsack, EVP and head of programming of Z Living, a heath entertainment network.

PopSugar Studios president, David Grant, added: “With ‘Conquered,’ PopSugar and Z Living will tell gripping, emotionally charged stories you’ve never seen through an intimate cinematic lens. Our choice of host is pitch-perfect as Laura adds a layer of compelling and empathetic reporting that is unique in the space.”

PopSugar Studios is behind “PopSugar Presents: Conquered” Grant will serve as an executive producer on the series, along with Nicole Lucas Haimes, Ted Haimes, Jordan Allen and Krubsack.

“PopSugar Presents: Conquered” will premiere Jan. 17 at 9:30 p.m., and in subsequent weeks will air at 10 p.m.