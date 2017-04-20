Laura Kennedy has been promoted to COO of Lionsgate Television Group. In her new role, Kennedy will oversee operations, strategy, and planning for Lionsgate’s TV division, and will continue to be in charge of TV-related mergers and acquisitions. She will report to Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs.

“Laura has been instrumental in helping us rapidly grow and diversify our television business,” said Beggs. “She has a great understanding of where the industry is headed, coupled with the ability to plan the acquisitions and internal growth that will enable us to execute our strategic vision. We expect her to play a valuable role in continuing to build Lionsgate Television into a global content powerhouse.”

Kennedy previously served as exec VP of television operations and corporate development for Lionsgate, contributing to acquisitions of syndication business Debmar-Mercury, cable-TV channel Pop, and the premium network Starz. She is a 10-year Lionsgate veteran, and began her career at U.K. talent-management company Avalon.

“Laura is one of the star executives who will play a key role in moving our Company forward,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “With the recent integration of Starz and our growing investment in new content, our opportunities to continue scaling our television platform are greater than ever. Laura’s strategic grasp, financial acumen and deal-making ability will be an important part of that process.”