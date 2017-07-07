Laura Benanti Exits ‘Supergirl’; CW Recasts Role

@Jacobb41
Supergirl
REX/Shutterstock

Laura Benanti is saying goodbye to the CW’s “Supergirl.”

“Smallville” alum Erica Durance has been cast to take over Benanti’s role as Alura for the upcoming season. Benanti had played Alura since Season 1, when the show debuted on CBS.

“Unfortunately Laura, who Greg and I have worked with for years going back to ‘Eli Stone,’ was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in New York,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said. “But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara’s mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters.”

Related

Odette Annable Supergirl

‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Adds Odette Annable as New Big Bad

Durance is best known for playing Lois Lane for six years on “Smallville,” and also recently wrapped up five seasons as the star of “Saving Hope.”

“Supergirl” casting has been ramping up ahead of the show’s third season premiere. In May, it was announced that Odette Annable was cast as Reign, the season’s villain.

“Supergirl’s” third season is set to premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 on the CW.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad