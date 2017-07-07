Laura Benanti Exits ‘Supergirl’; CW Recasts Role

Laura Benanti is saying goodbye to the CW’s “Supergirl.”

“Smallville” alum Erica Durance has been cast to take over Benanti’s role as Alura for the upcoming season. Benanti had played Alura since Season 1, when the show debuted on CBS.

“Unfortunately Laura, who Greg and I have worked with for years going back to ‘Eli Stone,’ was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in New York,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said. “But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara’s mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters.”

Durance is best known for playing Lois Lane for six years on “Smallville,” and also recently wrapped up five seasons as the star of “Saving Hope.”

“Supergirl” casting has been ramping up ahead of the show’s third season premiere. In May, it was announced that Odette Annable was cast as Reign, the season’s villain.

“Supergirl’s” third season is set to premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 on the CW.