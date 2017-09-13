Latino Drama ‘Vida’ Lands Series Order at Starz

Starz has ordered the Latino drama “Vida” to series, the premium cabler announced Friday.

“Vida” is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity. Veronica Osorio has been cast in the role of Emma, with Melissa Barrera playing her sister, Lyn.

Tanya Saracho will serve as showrunner with Alonso Ruizpalacios directing the first episode. Big Beach TV will produce the series with executive producers Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf and Robin Schwartz. Lionsgate will retain all domestic and international multiplatform rights, including broadcast, home entertainment and digital for the series. Starz senior vice president of original programming Marta Fernandez and manager of original programming Kathleen Clifford are the executives in charge of “Vida.”

“Tanya explores identity, culture, gender and sexuality through the lens of a Latinix family and their community. It’s a deeply personal and relatable series about coming back home and finally growing up,” said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. “‘Vida’ reflects the intersecting worlds of Latin and American descendants of all genders and sexualities and speaks to the heart of Starz’s programming commitment to present compelling stories for traditionally underserved audiences. We are very proud to work with Tanya and help bring her vision to life.”

