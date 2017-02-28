Late-night had a lot to say about “Moonlight.”

Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert all devoted a good chunk of time to making fun of Sunday night’s Oscars snafu in which the producers of “La La Land” were mistakenly given the award for “Best Picture” even though “Moonlight” really won the category.

In the lead joke to Monday night’s monologue on NBC’s “Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon suggested the “La La Land” team ought to join a support group alongside the Atlanta Falcons and Hillary Clinton, two other figures who were surprised by high-profile losses in recent months. On CBS’ “Late Show,” writers devised an opening segment in which presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read an awards card telling them to “Stall,” rather than give out a “Best Picture” Oscar. On Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” meanwhile, correspondent Roy Wood, Jr. suggested the “Moonlight” win showed America was operating “at maximum levels of black-tivity” with African-Americans winning much-deserved recognition for achievements. On TBS, Conan O’Brien did an elaborate piece suggesting all the different instructions that may have been on the card Beatty and Dunaway read.

Of course, none of those hosts could offer the perspective of Jimmy Kimmel, the ABC late-night host who actually emceed last night’s event. Kimmel spent a good portion of the early part of the show simply recounting his impressions of the oddball twist of events, lending first-hand perspective to the incident. “It was not a prank.” Kimmel assured his audience and viewers.

Comedy Central’s Noah said the mix-up turned what is normally a staid affair into something quite different. “I’m going to start watching ‘Game of Thrones’ just to calm my nerves,” he quipped.

The jokes came as two of the programs featured appearances by other late-night luminaries. Noah interviewed John Oliver, while Colbert featured an appearance by Jon Stewart.