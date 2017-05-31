TV News Roundup: ‘Late Late Show with James Cordon’ Announces London Guests

In today’s roundup, “The Late Late Show” releases next week’s London lineup, and Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset” sets a Season 6 premiere date.

SPECIALS

James Corden announced the lineup for “The Late Late Show’s” London broadcast next week. Corden will be joined in his home country by Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Hudson and Kit Harington. The show will broadcast from Central Hall Westminster at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on CBS from June 6 – 8. The late-night segment will also feature music from Harry Styles, Kings of Leon, and a new Carpool Karaoke with Sheeran.

CASTING

Janelle Monae and Juno Temple will join the cast for an episode of Amazon’s “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” The episode titled “Autofac” is part of the upcoming 10-episode sci-fi anthology series. The stand-alone episodes are inspired by Philip K. Dick’s short series. Jay Paulson and David Lyons will also appear in the episode, which will be directed by Peter Horton and written by Travis Beacham. The series features Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Terrence Howard, and Bryan Cranston, who also serves as an executive producer.

EPIX’s “Graves” has cast Wallace Shawn in Season 2 as the recurring role of Jerry North. North is the incumbent Democratic senator of New Mexico and Margaret Graves’ (Sela Ward) opponent in her race for the Senate. Season 2 began production on May 15 in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M. “Graves” is produced by Lionsgate in association with Kingsgate Films. Josh Michael Stern is the creator and showrunner, and Greg Shapiro and Rebecca Kirshner are executive producers.

SPECIALS

BBC Worldwide and PBS announced a “Call the Midwife” Christmas special and Season 7 of the BBC drama. Anita Dobson guest stars on the holiday special, which will air in late 2017. The Christmas special centers on the midwives facing the coldest winter in 300 years, as they work to provide care for their patients. The show’s seventh season will air in the spring of 2018, and Leonie Elliot, will join the regular cast as nurse Lucille Anderson, the first West Indian midwife to be featured as a regular character. “Call the Midwife” is created and written by Heidi Thomas and executive produced by Pippa Harris and Heidi Thomas. The Christmas special and episode one will be directed by Syd Macartney.

PREMIERE DATES

Season 6 of Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset” premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The reality series follows the daily life six Persian Americans living in L.A. In its sixth season, “Shahs of Sunset” picks up where last year’s drama left off, filled with breakups, makeups and moments of betrayal. The show features Asa Soltan Rahmati, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan. and Shervin Roohparvar, and is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions with Seacrest serving as executive producer.

DEALS

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment secured a deal to buy majority interest in PRIV, a beauty service firm, with an option to acquire the remainder over the next three years. The company’s services have been promoted on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives,” and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” as well as E!’s “Catching Kelce” since NBCU made a small investment in PRIV two years ago. Dave Howe, president of NBCU Cable’s strategy and commercial growth arm, will oversee the company, while Frances Berwick, president NBCU Cable’s lifestyle networks, will join PRIV’s board.