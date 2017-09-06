ABC Gives Put Pilot Commitment to Family Comedy From ‘Last Man Standing’ Showrunner (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC has given a single camera family comedy from Tim Doyle a put pilot commitment, Variety has learned exclusively.

The currently untitled series would follow an Irish-Catholic family with a working class dad, traditional mom. and eight sons as they struggle to cope in the turbulent 1970’s. Ten people, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one shower and zero care about “building a child’s self-esteem.”

Doyle will executive produce and write the project. He is currently set up under an overall deal with ABC Studios, which will produce. Doyle has a long history with ABC, going all the way back to his work on series like “Dinosaurs,” “Thunder Alley,” and “Roseanne” in the early ’90s. He also served as the showrunner on the Tim Allen ABC series “Last Man Standing” for three seasons, and most recently worked as a producer on the ABC shows “The Real O’Neals” and “Dr. Ken,” and is currently consulting on “Speechless.”

Among Doyle’s other credits, he has written for and produced shows like “Ellen,” “Andy Richter Controls the Universe,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Rules of Engagement.” He also wrote for Aaron Sorkin’s short-lived series “Sports Night.” He is repped by CAA and attorney Abel Lezcano of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Among the put pilot orders given out already, ABC is developing a live-action “Jetsons” series with Robert Zemeckis executive producing. Based on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, the series would be a multi-cam sitcom set 100 years in the future that follows the exploits of the Jetson family. There have been various attempts to adapt the series into a film over the years, with Robert Rodriguez at one point in talks to direct. Warner Bros., which owns the Hanna-Barbera library, is currently developing an animated movie based on the series with “Sausage Party” co-director Conrad Vernon directing.