ABC Cancels ‘Last Man Standing’ After Six Seasons

ABC Cancels 'Last Man Standing' After
Courtesy of ABC

The Tim Allen comedy “Last Man Standing” has been canceled by ABC after six seasons.

The domestic comedy produced by 20th Century Fox TV was a durable player for the network in the Friday 8 p.m. berth, and it has been a solid performer for 20th TV in syndication. But ratings have waned in the show’s sixth season.

Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo and Jonathan Adams also star.

More to come

    1. Will says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      ABC my family’s done with you this was the only good show you had

    2. Nathan says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Noooooooooooooo!

    3. Ginger says:
      May 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      Typical ABC. Only cancel shows that won’t bring them protests. Cowards. Now I don’t have to watch your liberal / politically correct channel at all.

    4. Steve says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      I’m actually sorry to see it go. It was formulaic, but good for a few laughs. Better than a lot of the crap on network TV (which is going the way of the dodo anyway)

      • Ellie says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:14 pm

        NCIS has close to 15 mil viewers in its 14th season. There are still old school network shows that have big followings. Not saying you’re wishing for the nets to become extinct, but when it comes to the new models: Be careful for what you wish.

      • Justin Cade says:
        May 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        I agree. This surprised me. The “kids” have kind of outgrown the house, but it was still solid for me. I would have thought at least one more season was a no-brainer for ABC. I’m also finding better and better stuff away from the networks… they either ruin or cancel anything I enjoy watching.

