‘Last Chance U’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

Netflix has renewed college-football documentary series “Last Chance U” for a third season.

“Last Chance U” explores the world of junior-college football. The first two seasons focused on East Mississippi Community College, where many players are attempting to save their college-football careers after being bounced from Division I schools for disciplinary or academic issues. The new season will follow the Pirates of Independence Community College in Kansas. Under first-year head coach Jason Brown, the Pirates last year enjoyed their first winning season in a decade.

“While we now have the opportunity to head to Kansas, we hope to revisit the people we’ve grown to love over the past two seasons of Last Chance U,” noted director Greg Whiteley. “We are forever grateful to the talented team at East Mississippi Community College who dedicated months of their lives in Scooba and trusted us to tell their incredible stories.”

“Last Chance U” is produced by Netflix in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions. Originally inspired by a feature article in GQ magazine, the documentary series is executive produced by Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Dawn Ostroff, Lucas Smith, James Stern, Ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura.