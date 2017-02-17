ABC pilot “Las Reinas” has cast Sonia Braga, Variety has learned.

Additionally, Chris Brancato — creator of Netflix’s “Narcos” — has been set as showrunner, and Liz Friedlander will direct.

“Las Reinas” centers around detective Sonya De La Reina, who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family — the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina. Braga will play Gabriella De La Reina, the head of one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the world. After her husband was killed, Gabriella took over their small criminal enterprise and turned it into a multi-national, multi-million dollar behemoth of illegal and legal interests. She has it all — except the one thing she wants more than anything: to bring her estranged granddaughter Sonya back into the fold.

The hourlong drama hails from “Lara Croft Tomb Raider” writer Dean Georgaris. ABC Studios is producing with Mark Gordon Co., which is behind ABC’s “Designated Survivor,” “Quantico” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Georgaris and Brancato will executive produce with TMGC’s Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper.

