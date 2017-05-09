TV News Roundup: Larry Wilmore to Host New Podcast on The Ringer Podcast Network

In today’s roundup, Larry Wilmore’s podcast premieres in mid-May, the final season of FX’s “The Strain” has a release date, and the nominees for the 2017 Rockie Awards have been announced.

PODCASTS

Larry Wilmore will host his own podcast as part of The Ringer Podcast Network. “Larry Wilmore: Black on Air” will feature interviews with guests like Bernie Sanders and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Wilmore is an Emmy Award-winning producer, writer, and comedian who most recently co-created Issa Rae’s HBO series “Insecure.” The first episode premieres Thursday, May 11 and features guest Norman Lear. Wilmore previously served as host of Comedy Central’s critically praised “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and helped to launch ABC’s “Black-ish” as an executive producer.

PREMIERE DATES

FX’s “The Strain” will return for its final season on Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, Max Charles and Rupert Penry-Jones and picks up nine months after the end of the third season. Based off Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s “The Strain Trilogy,” the series is produced by FX Productions.

Jim Jeffries’ new comedy show “The Jim Jeffries Show” premieres Tuesday, June 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Each week, Jefferies will tackle the week’s top stories from behind his desk and travel the globe to far-off locations to provide an eye opening look at hypocrisy around the world. Featuring interviews, international field pieces, and man on the ground investigations, Jefferies will cover the most controversial issues, all through the lens of his distinctive brand of comedy.

AWARD SHOWS

Nominees have been announced for the 2017 Rockie Award Program Competition, presented by the Banff World Media Festival. The awards show will take place Monday, June 12 at the Fairmont Banff Springs and the winners will be presented at the Program Competition Ceremony. Nominees for Drama Series: English Language include “The Night Manager,” “Happy Valley,” “American Crime,” “The Missing,” and “Underground.” Comedy Series: English Langugae nominees include “Baroness Von Sketch Show,” “Black-ish,” “Fleabag,” “Flowers,” and “Insecure.” The awards show is designed to honor the best in television and digital content from around the world, with participation from more than 40 countries.

DIRECTORS

Actor Jerry O’Connell will step behind the camera to guest-direct this week’s episode of Disney series “Andi Mack.” The series follows a girl who makes the shocking discovery that her sister is actually her mother. O’Connell’s episode will see Andi spending some time with her father for the first time after discovering his identity. O’Connell has previously directed several episodes of the sci-fi series “Sliders,” on which he starred, as well as two episodes of the ABC series “Mistresses,” in which he appeared as Robert.