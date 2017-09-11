Larry David Is Back and As Unhappy as Ever in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Trailer (Watch)

Judging by the new trailer for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” just released by HBO, everyone’s favorite misanthrope hasn’t changed one bit.

Larry David shushes a crying woman at a funeral. He knocks over a woman spraying perfume in a department store. He chases away two people who are kissing in front of him. “You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me,” he tells them.

“A grave injustice has been done here. We are no better than the beasts in the field!” he intones to a judge before committing the ultimate sin in court: Saying “yoo-hoo” to the judge, who’s none too pleased.

“You can’t yoo-hoo a judge?” David retorts.

It falls to “Curb” star Richard Lewis to deliver the ultimate judgment: “You’re devoid of anything that’s remotely caring or empathetic.” To which David naturally responds, “That’s a great compliment.”

Bryan Cranston makes a guest appearance playing what looks to be David’s therapist. “I enjoy the mind of Larry David,” says Cranston’s character. “Anytime you want to get rid of me as a patient, just say ‘I’ve had enough.'” replies David.

That of course leads to a montage of people kicking Larry out, ending with a bus driver tossing him out. “If I see you on my bus again, I’ma f–k you up,” she tells him.

David created and executive produces the series with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer. The whole “Curb” gang will be returning for Season 9, including David, Jeff Garlin (currently leading ABC’s “The Goldbergs”), Cheryl Hines, JB Smoove and Susie Essman. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are also set to appear in the series, playing themselves, along with guest stars Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, and Lauren Graham.

Season 9 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” premieres on October 1 on HBO.