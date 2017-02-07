Lady Gaga is going from halftime to primetime.

The pop singer and LGBT icon — who headlined Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show — will appear on the Season 9 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Logo.

The premiere date has yet to be announced.

The 13 previously announced Queens (aka contestants) include: Aja (Brooklyn, NY), Alexis Michelle (New York, NY), Charlie Hides (London, UK), Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN), Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada), Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin), Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada), Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia), Peppermint (New York, New York), Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York), Shea Coulee (Chicago, IL), Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL) and Valentina (Los Angeles, CA).

Gaga’s appearance will be her first on the drag queen competition. Her songs are frequently performed by contestants in the Lip Sync For Your Life elimination round. Former contestants — notably Phi Phi O’Hara — are heavily influenced by Gaga’s aesthetic.

In another first, Peppermint is the first contestant to enter the show as an openly transgender woman (several contestants transitioned after their appearance on “Drag Race”).

Host RuPaul Charles won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program last year, beating out previous winners Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”), Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) and Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”).

Check out a clip of Mother Monster’s “Drag Race” debut, where she utters the trademark line:

In addition to appearing on “Drag Race,” Gaga will be going on a worldwide tour for her album “Joanne.”