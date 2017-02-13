“Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan will direct the pilot for Fox’s comedy “LA>Vegas,” Variety has learned.

Levitan will also serve as executive producer on the project.

“LA>Vegas” is an ensemble workplace comedy about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world, set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday, who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life.

The 30-minute, single-cam comedy was created by Lon Zimmet who wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Levitan.

The project marks the first pilot Levitan has directed in over a decade. He has directed nearly 20 episodes of his hit series “Modern Family,” one of which earned him an Emmy in 2012. He also won five consecutive Emmys for outstanding comedy series, among many other awards.

With directing “LA>Vegas,” Levitan will still remain co-showrunner on “Modern Family,” and the pilot will not impact his work on the series in any way. “Modern Family,” which Levitan co-created with Christopher Lloyd, is currently in its eighth season and ranks as ABC’s top series. The family comedy hails from 20th Century Fox Television, which is also producing “LA>Vegas.”

Levitan is repped by UTA and Sam Fischer.