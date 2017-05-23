L.A. Screenings: What Seven Major Studios Have on Tap

Here’s what seven major studios have on tap during the annual TV market.

CBS Studios Intl.

Big bets are being placed on military dramas “SEAL Team,” starring David Boreanaz, and “Valor,” featuring a fresh-faced cast. Summer series “Salvation” also has a military angle (albeit crossed with sci-fi), while both Jeremy Piven’s “Wisdom of the Crowd” and Alan Cumming’s “Instinct” mix crime solving and modern technology. The studio is light on laughs this year, with just one solo-produced comedy: “9JKL,” based on the life of creator and star Mark Feuerstein.

Disney Media Distribution

Not just one but four new Marvel series will be on display, including the much anticipated “Inhumans” and the youth-skewing “Cloak & Dagger,” “New Warriors” and “Runaways.” And although it’s not based on a comic book, “Grey’s Anatomy” officially becomes a franchise, launching a new as-yet-untitled spinoff. Shonda Rhimes also makes her case with legal drama “For the People,” while “The Crossing” offers a timely look at refugees, and “The Gospel of Kevin” aims for inspirational uplift. And for something completely different, there’s the mermaid thriller “Siren.”

Lionsgate Intl. Television

“Ten Days in the Valley” brings “The Closer” star Kyra Sedgwick back to TV in an edge-of-your-seat serial thriller. Offerings also include the game show “Candy Crush,” telepic “Dirty Dancing” and offbeat European comedy “Swedish Dicks” (with Keanu Reeves in a recurring role).

NBCUniversal Intl. Television Distribution

Action drama on a global scale unfolds in the elite military thriller “The Brave,” while “Reverie” explores the booming virtual reality craze. High school theater drama “Rise” could be a sleeper hit in the making, a la “Glee.” Two very different nostalgia plays arrive with the return of landmark comedy “Will & Grace” and the new limited series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” (toplining Edie Falco). On the lighter side, drama “The Bold Type” goes behind the scenes of a Cosmopolitan-type magazine, and comedy “A.P. Bio” hails from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers.

Sony Pictures Television

Iconic police drama “SWAT” gets a 21st-century makeover, starring “Criminal Minds” veteran Shemar Moore. And “Bates Motel” alum Freddie Highmore teams with “House” guru David Shore for a new quirky medical hour, “The Good Doctor.” Another former TV star, Zach Braff, returns to his comedy wheelhouse with “Alex, Inc.” Those looking for sci-fi kicks can groove to the anthology offering “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and the mystery thriller “Absentia,” featuring “Castle” alum Stana Katic. And a pair of game-show revivals — “The Gong Show” and “The Joker’s Wild” — continue a successful trend.

20th Century Fox Television Distribution

The big ticket is Marvel’s “The Gifted,” a superhero serial not-so-secretly set in the “X-Men” universe, with a pilot directed by Bryan Singer. Seth MacFarlane’s high-concept sci-fi comedy “The Orville” is set 400 years in the future and boasts a pilot directed by blockbuster hit maker Jon Favreau. Medical drama “The Resident” and crisis saga “9-1-1” (exec produced by Ryan Murphy and starring Angela Bassett) promise more traditional small-screen thrills. And the comedy “Ghosted” (6) looks like “The X-Files” with more laughs.

Warner Bros. Intl. Television Distribution

The studio won’t confirm its slate, but expect DC Universe entries “Black Lightning” and “Krypton,” “The Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon” (7) and Greg Berlanti’s “Deception,” a procedural about an illusionist turned FBI operative.